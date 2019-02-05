ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 tipped to sport 48MP primary camera sensor as Redmi Note 7

The sensor used in the camera will be Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48MP sensor.

    Xiaomi is apparently working on a bunch of smartphones and other devices which are to be launched this year. The budget king has already unveiled its affordable smartphone, the Redmi Note 7 at the beginning of 2019 along with some other products such as Mi Rollerball Pen Refill, a Focus cube. Apart from these products, the company is also said to be working on a Mi Sports Shoes which it is expected to bring for the masses soo. Now, we are coming across a Xiaomi Mi smartphone under works which have been leaked earlier as well.

    Xiaomi Mi Max 4 tipped to sport 48MP primary camera as Redmi Note 7

     

    Some fresh leaks revolving around the successor of Mi Max 3, i.e, the Mi Max 4 has made its way online once again. The latest leak reveals that the smartphone will utilize a massive 48MP primary camera sensor at the rear. The 48MP lens used at the rear panel will be the same as the one used in the company's recent budget offering, the Redmi Note 7. The sensor used in the camera will be Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48MP sensor.

    The information comes from Mydrivers which is a Chinese website and was initially reported by GizChina. It is expected that the smartphone will be released for the audience sometime soon this year, however, there is no specific launch date revealed.

    The Xiaomi Mi Max 4 and the Mi Max 4 Pro has recently been leaked revealing some of the internals which both of these smartphones will offer along with the pricing. For instance, the Mi Max 4 is tipped to sport a massive 7.2-inch display surrounded by thin bezels at the sides. The display will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top against scratches and accidental drops. The smartphone might run on Snapdragon 660 chipset which will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device will offer a storage space option of 64GB/128GB which could be expanded via microSD card.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
