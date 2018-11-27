Xiaomi Mi Max 3 starts receiving MIUI 10 v8.11.26 Beta update based on Android 9 Pie OS

Xiaomi had launched its mid-range Mi Max 3 smartphone back in August this year in its hometown China. The smartphone offers some decent set of specifications and features for its price range. While the smartphone is yet to make its way in the Indian market, it already has started receiving MIUI 10 based on Android Pie update.

Now, the Chinese tech giant has started rolling out the MIUI 10 beta update based on Android Pie for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 smartphones. The update is reportedly being rolled out for the Chinese region and with this; we can expect that the device will receive a stable Android 9 Pie update sometime soon.

As per a report from Mysmartprice, Xiaomi has started registration for global beta testing for MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The tech giant is testing the update for a bunch of its smartphones including Mi Max 3. The latest update will bring along the goodies of Android 9 Pie to the Mi Max 3 smartphone including Digital Wellbeing, full-screen gesture navigation and other improvements in the UI.

Notably, the company has also released some precautionary measures for the users before they update the Mi Max 3 smartphones. Xiaomi has suggested the users to first install the latest version of software update which will be available as an OTA update prior to running the MIUI 10 beta update. Another precaution which the company wants its users to take is to uninstall the Google Play app before flashing the new ROM.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specifications and features:

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 sports a humongous 6.99-inch IPS LCD display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display offers a maximum brightness of 520 nits and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 636 processor clocked at 1.8GHz and paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. The smartphone is available in 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/12GB of native storage.

For imaging, the device makes use of a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Up front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter.