Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is the first Xiaomi phone to run on Android Q OS on Geekbench

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is the most affordable Mi 8series smartphone from Xiaomi with premium features like an all-glass design, Snapdragon 710 SoC, and a lot more. The smartphone was launched in mid-2018 in China, and the device was made available in other international markets as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is the one smartphone, which offers a tremendous value for money, especially under Rs 20,000 or $300 price mark. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and was recently updated to MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is expected to receive Android 9 Pie update in early 2019.

According to the latest listing on Geekbench, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is running on Android Q, which is the upcoming Android OS from Google.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE on Geekbench

According to the Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE scores 1830 points on the single core and 5819 points on multi-core CPU performance with 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone is running on Android Q, the next generation Android OS.

Google is expected to announce the Android Q OS in early 2019, and Xiaomi is most likely testing the compatibility of the beta software or is working with Google to improvise the upcoming operating system from Google.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD Screen with a wide notch on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for Face Unlock and 1080p video recording capability.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE gets its juice from a 3120 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via USB type C port.

