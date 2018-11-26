Purchase on Mi.com and earn Google Pay rewards: All you need to know

Google Pay formerly known as Google Tez was launched in September 2017. Within a few months of the launch of this UPI payment service, the platform teamed up with several partners to offer rewards for its users. One such partner is Xiaomi and purchases made on Micom and Mi Store app using Google Pay on Fridays let users earn attractive rewards.

Now, this offer has been revised and buyers using Google Pay to pay for their purchase on Mi.com or Mi Store app can get rewards on three days of a week. Well, take a look at the Google Pay offer from below. We recently came across the Google Pay offer on sharing files on the Google Files app and on making video calls on Google Duo.

How to earn rewards on Xiaomi Google Pay offer

To earn the rewards, you should either visit the Mi.com website or the Mi Store app. And, you need to purchase for a minimum of Rs. 5,000 in a single transaction. When it comes to making the payment, you will have to enter your Google Pay UPI ID instead of choosing the other payment options.

Do remember that you can earn a reward only on transactions done on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of every week until the offer is modified by the company. Also, any order that has been canceled, refunded or not processed successfully will not fetch you any rewards. If you have already received a scratch card for an ineligible transaction, then the same will be removed from your Google pay account.

If you earn any scratch card as a result of the purchase made on Mi.com or Mi Store, you will be able to see the value of the reward only six to eight days after the successful processing of the transaction. You can earn a maximum of one reward each calendar month during the Xiaomi Google Pay offer and each reward will be valued from Rs. 100 to Rs. 500.

If you earn a reward, then your reward money will be directly deposited into your bank account. This is possible only if you have already created your Google Pay account and linked it with your bank account. Notably, this offer is not applicable for the users in Tamil Nadu as the law prohibits the same.