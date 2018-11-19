How to earn up to Rs. 1,000 cash reward by sharing files using Google’s Files Go

Files Go rewards program

You can be an existing or new user of Files Go to get the rewards using the app. You will get the reward for sharing files offline for the first time when you sign in to your Google account. You should also have a Google Pay account to earn the rewards. You can get up to nine additional rewards if you share files with users who haven't received any reward for sharing files under this program. According to the Google support page, the offer is valid only until November 20, so hurry up to get the rewards.

Eligibility to earn rewards

To know that you are eligible to earn the rewards using the Files Go app, you should be an Android user. And, you should have the Google Pay app installed in your phone. We at Gizbot have tried our hands at this reward program and have received multiple rewards.

How to earn rewards using Files Go

Firstly, install and open the Files Go app on your phone. And, tap on the share tab at the bottom right corner. Now, it will ask you to link your Google account that is linked to Google Pay to get the reward points credited. Then just open the Settings of the app and start transferring the files. You can check the rewards after the file transfer from the menu at the right. Then click on Claim with GPay to know how much you have earned as the reward for file transfer.