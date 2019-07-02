ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi CC9 New Leaks Confirm Advanced In-Screen Fingerprint Reader, 4,030mAh battery

    Xiaomi is all set to launch a new mid-range smartphone series- the Mi CC in China. The company is expected to introduce the Mi CC9 and the Mi CC9 during the launch event scheduled for July 2nd. The internet is flooded with numerous leaks surrounding the Mi CC9 series. Just ahead of the official launch, the renders of the Mi CC9 has been confirmed via fresh teasers.

    Xiaomi Mi CC9 New Leaks Confirm Advanced In-Screen Fingerprint Reader

     

    Mi CC9 New Teaser Confirms 7th-Gen In-Display FingerPrint Reader:

    The new teaser of the Mi CC9 reveals a 3D glass body design which corroborates with previous leaks. The smartphone's display will incorporate a 7th-gen in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication which claims to improve the unlocking speed and accuracy.

    The teasers also confirm that the Mi CC9 will ship with a beefy 4,030mAh battery unit. However, the fast charging support is not mentioned in the new teasers. Let's have a quick look at the other rumored specifications of the device.

    Xiaomi Mi CC9 Leaked Specifications:

    Recently, a Blue color option of the device was teased online. However, the TENNA listing of the Mi CC9 suggested some other colors including Black, White, Pink, Purple, Red, Green, and Gray. The handset will likely flaunt a 6.39-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

    The device will follow the latest trend of triple-lens rear camera modules. The camera sensors will consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP utra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, there will be a 32MP camera up front.

    A 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset will power the smartphone. The Mi CC9 might be available in two different configurations including 4GB+64GB variant and 6GB+128GB option. The device will support an external microSD card for extra storage space.

