Xiaomi Mi A3 Launch Today At 6:30 PM - Expected Price And Specifications

Xiaomi will be launching its Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India and the Mi A3 in Spain. The A-series come with Android One software. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming Mi A3 smartphone:

According to reports, the smartphone is set to be launched in Poland on 25 July. However, Indian consumers can expect the launch in the first week of August. Mi A3 is said to be the global variant of recently launched Mi CC9e.

The pricing of the Mi A3 is still a mystery but since it is said to be the global variant of Mi CC9e then we can expect a similar price point for the Mi A3. The Mi CC9e was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 1,299 (approx Rs. 13,000) and goes up to CNY 1,599 (approx Rs. 16,000) for the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Expected Specifications

According to the recent retail box leak, the Mi A3 will arrive in three color variants including black, white and blue. The retails box has also revealed that the smartphone will sport a notched display with a triple camera setup along with an Android One moniker at the rear panel.

The Mi A3 is said to come with 6.08-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2240 pixels. The screen will carry a waterdrop notch design on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

On the optical front, it is said to offer a triple camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel main camera+ 8-megapixel ultra wide + 2-megapixeldepth sensor camera at the back along with an LED flash. Up front, it will house a 32-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The Mi A3 is expected to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to leaks and rumors, the Xiaomi Mi A3 will pack a 4,030mAh non-removable battery with an 18W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to run on stock Android 9.0 Pie.

Do note that all these information are based out of leak and rumors and the company has not confirmed any of these. So it's better to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

