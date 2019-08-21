ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras And SD 665 SoC India Launch — How To Watch Live Stream

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi A3 smartphone on August 21 (today) in the Indian market. The smartphone is already teased on Amazon India and the highlights of the phone are its triple rear camera setup with a 48MP pixel-binned sensor.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras And SD 665 SoC India Launch

     

    The smartphone is also said to sport a waterdrop notch display. Mi A3 has already been launched in Spain so the specifications of the phone are already revealed. Let's see at what price the Indian consumers will get the phone.

    The company is launching the smartphone in Delhi and at the same time, it will also live to stream the event for all the Mi fans. Here's how you can watch the live stream.

    How To Watch Xiaomi Mi A3 India Launch Live Stream

    The company has scheduled the launch of the Mi A3 at 12 pm today. The company will live stream the entire event at Xiaomi's official website and its YouTube page. You can also grab the live updates of the event on its official Facebook and Twitter handles. The smartphone will be exclusively available for sale via Amazon India.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a 6-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB respectively, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras And SD 665 SoC India Launch

     

    On the optical front, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP third depth sensor with accompanied by an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 32MP sensor with AI beautify mode for selfies and video calls.

    The smartphone is fuelled by a 4030mAh non-removable battery, and it runs on a stock version of Android 9.0 Pie.

    We will be giving you live updates from the event. So, stay tuned to know more about the smartphone.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
