    Xiaomi Mi A3 Launched – Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC And More

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has been teasing that it will unveil the Mi A3, the third-generation Android One smartphone today. As teased, the Mi A3 has been officially announced. It is the sequel to the Mi A2 launched last year and comes with notable improvements over it.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Launched – Triple Rear Cameras, SD 665 SoC And More

     

    When it comes to hardware specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is a variant of the newly announced Mi CC9e, which went official in the company's home market China earlier this month. It comes with vanilla Android as it belongs to the Android One program and this will give a fresh feel to the user interface.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

    Xiaomi Mi A3 bestows a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with a HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The device uses an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

    For imaging, this new Xiaomi smartphone features triple cameras at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with LED flash, EIS and f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP third depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 4-in-1 pixel binding technology and AI beautify mode.

    Connectivity wise, this smartphone from Xiaomi comes bundled with dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack and an infrared sensor. The smartphone makes use of a 4030mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 18W fast charging support.

    Mi A3 - Expected Price In India

    Xiaomi Mi A3 has been launched in two storage variants - a base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at $279 (approx. Rs. 19,200) and a high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at $312 (approx. Rs. 21,500). The sale will debut in Spain on July 24 and its Indian launch date remains unknown for now.

     

    Xiaomi Mi A3 - Our Opinion

    The newly launched Xiaomi Mi A3 is mid-range devices that will compete against the likes of other smartphones in the segment. We can expect this smartphone to sell well in the market.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 20:53 [IST]
