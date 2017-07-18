Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is launching today in India: Watch the live stream here

Since the last week, Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of a smartphone in India today. Going by the same, the company is all set to launch the Mi Max 2 in the country today at an event.

Well, Xiaomi is hosting an event today at 11:30 AM and will also live stream the launch event of the Mi Max 2 on its official website. The Mi Max 2 is the successor to the original Mi Max launched in the last year. The device is a mid-range phablet from the stable of Xiaomi.

To recap on its specifications, the Mi Max 2 sports a 6.44-inch FHD 1080p display and employs a Snapdragon 652 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM. The device was launched in two variants in China - one with 64GB storage space and the other with 128GB storage. We can expect the company to launch both these variants in India as in the last year.

The camera department comprises of a 12MP main snapper with PDAF, autofocus, LED flash and HDR and a 5MP selfie camera.The other highlights of the Mi Max 2 include the presence of a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and an IR blaster too. The Mi Max 2 is powered by a 5300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 that is claimed to charge the device up to 68% in just one hour. Also, this battery is believed to offer up to 2 days of backup.

Based on the Chinese pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to be priced equivalent to Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 19,000 in India.