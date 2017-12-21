Xiaomi Mi Max 3 tipped to feature 7-inch bezel-less display and 5500 mAh battery

Thin bezel smartphones became mainstream this year, This trend will definitely make the already big phablets even bigger as the bezel-less design will make the display appear taller.

The devices such as the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with a 5.5-inch display will have a larger appearance with the thin bezels. This design trend appears to pave the way for bigger devices with 6-inch display and slim body.

Xiaomi just released two full-screen smartphones in the mid-range market - the Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus. The recent reports tip that the Redmi 5 Plus is none other than the Redmi Note 5 that has been highly anticipated by the consumers. Having said that, the Mi Max 3 that is likely to be launched next year is also believed to arrive with a thin bezel design that will make it appear larger.

A report by the Chinese blog CNMO via GizChina claims that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will sport a gigantic 7-inch display. The report goes on stating that the aspect ratio of the screen will be 18:9 and that it will feature drastically slimmer bezels. Apparently, the device will feature a big display without making it look bigger.

Another information regarding the Mi Max 3 that has been leaked is that the device will be launched in two variants with different processors. It is tipped that the standard variant of the device will feature a Snapdragon 630 SoC chipset while the premium variant is said to feature a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The phablet is also believed to arrive with dual rear cameras.

It goes without saying that big screen comes with a big battery. This way, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with a 7-inch display is believed to feature a monstrous 5500mAh battery. This battery is said to support the Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging feature and reverse charging as well so that it can charge other devices connected to it.

Going by the launch pattern that Xiaomi follows, the Mi Max 3 might be launched in the middle of the next year. So we have enough time to come across more reports regarding its specs and features.