Is the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus the actual Redmi Note 5?

With the immense success of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi is highly anticipated to unveil its successor - the Redmi Note 5. Recently, we came across reports tipping that the smartphone might be unveiled sometime in January and the key specifications of the device were also revealed.

While the Mi fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the Redmi Note 5, there are fresh claims making the rounds on the internet that the device has already been announced with a different moniker. As per a super moderator (mitch002) on the official MIUI forum via GSMArena, Xiaomi will not release the Redmi Note 5 this time. The moderator claims that the Redmi 5 Plus with a full-screen design that was launched earlier this month in China alongside the Redmi 5 is the actual successor to the Redmi Note 4.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was expected to be launched with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. The device was speculated to feature either a Snapdragon 630 or a Snapdragon 660 chipset under its hood. While the Redmi 5 Plus also features a similar display, the processor used by the smartphone is the Snapdragon 625 SoC that was used by the Redmi Note 4 as well.

If the Redmi 5 Plus happens to be Redmi Note 4 successor, then it is quite disappointing to know that the latest model also uses the same processor without any upgradation. In fact, there have been several complaints about the continuous usage of the Snapdragon 625 chipset on the mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi. The company failed to upgrade the processor to the Snapdragon 652 or the Snapdragon 626 chipsets. And, this appears to be the case with the fifth generation Redmi smartphones as well.

Though the super moderator has revealed that the Redmi 5 Plus is the successor of the Redmi Note 5, there is no official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the matter. We can expect this information to turn out to be false as well. However, we need to wait for the company to reveal something regarding the same.