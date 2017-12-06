Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus online listing reveals possible pricing

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones those were surfacing on rumors and leaks for quite some time are all set to be unveiled tomorrow. While we are just a day away from the announcement of these smartphones, the pricing of both the smartphones has been leaked online.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus have been spotted on the online retailer Aliexpress in China. Going by the listing via GizmoChina, a seller with the name "Xiaomi Online Store" has listed the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus. The Redmi 5 in Gold and Black colors is priced at $199 (approx. Rs. 13,000) while the Pink and Blue color variants are priced at $209 (approx. Rs. 13,500). On the other hand, the Redmi 5 Plus in Black and Gold colors are priced at $249 (approx. Rs. 16,000) and Blue and Pink colors are priced at $259 (approx. Rs. 16,500).

Notably, the seller does not seem to be related to Xiaomi in any way. There is a disclaimer in the listing and it states that the phone is in the pre-sale phase so the specs and pricing could be official.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi revealed the official renders of the Redmi 5 duo. These renders showed the full-screen design and thin bezels of the smartphones in full glory. Also, the full metallic chassis and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor are seen clearly in the recent promotional videos.

From what we know, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 is likely to boast of a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the device is believed to make use of the Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The camera department is said to comprise of a 12MP main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper at the front. The battery capacity on board is expected to be 3300mAh.

When it comes to the Redmi 5 Plus, the smartphone being a bigger sibling of the Redmi 5, it is likely to arrive with a 5.99-inch display with FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. At its heart, we can expect to see a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB. While the imaging aspects are said to be the same, the battery capacity is believed to be a juicer 4000mAh.

Given that the official announcement of these Xiaomi smartphones is all set to happen in China tomorrow, we can expect to get a confirmation on the specifications and pricing at the time of the launch.