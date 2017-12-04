Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus with full-screen design appear in promotional videos

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones slated to be unveiled on December 7 are hitting the headlines almost every day. Today, these phones have appeared in a new series of promotional videos that showcase them.

The video via GizmoChina has three promotional videos showing the real Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones. The video shows the full-screen design of these devices in full glory. One of these smartphones is seen in black color while the other device is seen in white color. For now, the video does not reveal anything regarding the key features of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones.

Recently, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus were spotted on TENAA, the certification website in China. The Redmi 5 is believed to feature a 5.7-inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The device is claimed to make use of a Snapdragon 450 SoC teamed up with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage space. There appears to be a microSD card to expand the default storage space and a 3200mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

On the other hand, the Redmi 5 Plus is slated to feature a larger display measuring 5.5 inches and a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage space. Again, we can expect a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage as well. The battery capacity in the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is believed to be 4000mAh. Both the smartphones are confirmed to run the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.

Talking about the camera specs, both the Xiaomi smartphones are said to arrive with 5MP selfie cameras with LED flash and a 12MP primary camera at the rear. The Redmi 5 is said to be priced starting from 699 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,800) while the Redmi 5 Plus is likely to cost 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,700) onwards. We also got to know that these smartphones slated to be unveiled on December 7 will go on sale on December 12.