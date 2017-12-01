Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus to run MIUI 9; specs leaked by manual

We know that Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones on December 7 as the official teasers confirming the same have been making rounds on the internet.

These smartphones have already been leaked revealing the possible design and specifications that we can expect. Now, new details of these upcoming Xiaomi smartphones have surfaced online thanks to the leaked manual of the Redmi 5 via GizmoChina.

The manual that has leaked online hints that the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will feature a hybrid dual SIM configuration. Apparently, users will be able to use either two SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card. The disclaimer shows that only one SIM card can be used in 4G network. Also, the manual shows that there are three circular sensors at the top bezel of the device and these could be a soft selfie flash with the selfie camera and proximity sensor.

In addition to the leaked manual, Xiaomi has posted a teaser on Weibo, the microblogging platform tipping that the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will run the latest MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 out-of-the-box. The Redmi 5 is said to feature a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and carry an aspect ratio of 18:9.

At its heart, the smartphone features the Snapdragon 450 SoC based on the 14nm process technology. This processor is expected to be paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage resulting in two variants. The Redmi 5 is likely to flaunt a 12MP primary camera sensor at its rear and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera as well.

Talking about the Redmi 5 Plus, the device is believed to feature an FHD+ display of 5.99 inches with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is said to feature the Snapdragon 625 SoC that powers the Redmi Note 4 and a dual camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors.

Going by the previous information, the Redmi 5 is expected to carry a price tag of 699 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,800) and the Redmi 5 Plus is likely to be priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,700).