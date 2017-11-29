Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus to be unveiled on December 7

In the past few weeks, we have already seen numerous rumors and leaks about Xiaomi's upcoming devices. The company is expected to bring Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus and Redmi Note 5.

While we were speculating the possible launch date Xiaomi has just started sending out press invites for the launch of Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones. As such the smartphones will be launched at an event in China on December 7th.

Apart from the date, the company has also shown the smartphone in several promotional images that yet again confirm its design. The teaser images show that the smartphone comes with a full-screen design. There is a single camera setup at the rear and it looks like there will be a blue color variant as well.

Interestingly new smartphones with model numbers MDT1 and MDE1 (most probably it is the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus) have also just been certified by TENAA with 18:9 displays. Besides this appearance could mean that the launch of these smartphones will happen soon.

As for the rumored specs and features, Xiaomi Redmi 5 is expected to come with 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display. The handset will be powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The device will likely offer 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is said to come with a 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and a 5MP front-facing camera. The device will likely be backed by a 3200mAh battery and it will run on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9.

The smartphone will come with Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD), Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. Dimensions of the handset include 151.8 × 72.8 × 7.7mm and it weighs in at 157g.

Additionally, Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are expected to come in Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray and Silver colors.

In any case, we will have all the details about the smartphones next week when it is officially announced.