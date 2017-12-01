Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus to go on sale from December 12

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones on December 7. Ever since the confirmation of the launch date came in, the rumors and leaks have increased in number.

After an unveiling on December 7, it looks like the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will go on sale on December 12. As per a recent report via GizmoChina, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones can be purchased from December 12. Also, it is said that the company has enough stock to ensure that they can meet the huge demand from the buyers for these phones.

From the previous leaks, it is known that the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus might arrive with three feature highlights and these are full-screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio display, Soft Selfie and a capacious 4000mAh battery. Even the leaked details and the TENAA certification database have shed light on some of the specifications of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus.

Going by the already available details, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 might adorn a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. At its heart, there could be a snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The imaging aspects include a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera. A 3300mAh battery is said to power enough backup to the smartphone.

When it comes to the Redmi 5 Plus, it looks like the smartphone will bestow a 5.99-inch display with FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel display and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to equip a Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB memory capacity. The Redmi 5 Plus is expected to be launched with a dual camera setup at its rear comprising of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The battery capacity in this one is said to be 4000mAh.

Earlier today, we came across a report based on the teaser shared by the company tipping that the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will run MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Also, there are speculations that the Redmi 5 could be priced at 699 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,800) and 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,700) for the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. The Redmi 5 Plus is said to be priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,700) and 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 12,500) for the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants.