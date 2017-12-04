Xiaomi Redmi 5 and 5 Plus official press renders revealed by company executive

Just this morning we saw Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus promotional videos being leaked online. While it has been only a few hours since the leak, official press renders of the device has now appeared online again.

Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung has posted the images of the smartphones on his Twitter handle. Sung has tweeted, "Is everyone ready for the all-new Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus? We're launching these two new devices in China on Thursday, Dec 7. Giving everyone a sneak preview!" However, there is no mention of the specifications of the devices.

Well, with all these leaks we now have a good idea of how the smartphones look and their design. The images basically reveal that Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will sport 18:9 displays and there will be no capacitive buttons. It will have an audio port, IR blaster, and a fingerprint sensor which is placed at the back. The images also show the colors that the handsets will be coming in. It includes Black, Gold, Blue, and Pink. Interestingly, the two devices look very similar in terms of design.

The differences though should be in terms of specifications. And just last week Xiaomi Redmi 5 had appeared on Chinese telecommunications certification site TENAA. If the listing is true then we have a fair idea of what the smartphone is bringing.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 As per the listing, Xiaomi Redmi 5 is said to come with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) 18:9 display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core SoC (possibly a Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 625 chipset). The chipset is likely going to be paired with either 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM. Meaning it will come in three variants. There are three storage options as well that include 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB. The storage is said to be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 3200mAh battery and will run on Android 7.1.2, with MIUI 9 skin on top. As for the cameras, the handset is said to sport 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Dimensions include 151.8x72.8x7.7mm and it weighs 157 grams. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus On the other hand, Redmi 5 Plus has been a subject to a lot of rumors and leaks in the past. As per previous reports, the handset is expected to come with a larger display measuring 5.5 inches and FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is said to sport a Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. Again, we can expect a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage as well. The battery capacity in the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is believed to be 4000mAh and it should run on Android 7.1.2, with MIUI 9 skin on top. Expected Price and Availability The Redmi 5 is said to be priced starting from 699 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,800) while the Redmi 5 Plus is likely to cost 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,700) onwards. These smartphones are slated to be unveiled on December 7 and according to rumors, they will go on sale starting December 10 or 12.