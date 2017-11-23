Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 live image leaks revealing key specifications

The Redmi Note 4 left no stone unturned and is one of the bestselling smartphones in the budget market segment. Given the immense success of the device, it is clear that Xiaomi will announce its successor with many more goodies.

From the previous leaks, we already know that Xiaomi is working on the Redmi Note 5. A few days, a hands-on image of this device had hit the web. Now, another live image has leaked and this time the key specifications of the smartphone have come to light from Weibo via GSMArena. The device appears to be similar to the one leaked earlier in terms of design.

The image above shows that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 features a full-screen design and rounded corners as well. There appears to be no fingerprint sensor at the front tipping that the same could be positioned at the rear as speculated earlier. There is a power key at the right edge and the volume rocker at the left edge of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. The handset seems to sport a metallic build.

From the specifications leaked by this image, it is likely that the Redmi Note 5 will be launched with MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 64GB storage capacity.

The screen size is expected to be 5.99 inches and it is believed to support FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Also, the rear camera is likely to be a 12MP sensor. From the image, it is can be inferred that the battery capacity of the Redmi Note 5 could be 4000mAh making it a budget device with a long-lasting battery life.

In the last week, the Redmi Note 5 was listed on the online retailer websites such as JD.com and Oppomart in China. In the former listing, the pricing was not revealed but the latter listed the smartphone for $199 (approx. Rs. 13,000). While there is no word on when this smartphone might be unveiled, we believe that it might be officially announced by the end of this year.