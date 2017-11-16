Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets listed online; to cost Rs. 13,000

Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the launch of the Redmi Note 5, the successor to the bestselling Redmi Note 4. Though we don't know when the smartphone will be unveiled, it looks it will not take a long time and that its launch could be imminent.

Previously, we saw two variants of the alleged Redmi Note 5 hit the TENAA database revealing a few key specifications. Following the same, several renders of the smartphone had surfaced online giving us a clue of what we can expect from Xiaomi this time. Earlier this week, a JD.com, an online retailer in China had listed the smartphone shedding light on the complete specifications. Now the Redmi Note 5 has been spotted on another online retailer Oppomart for $199.

Going by the listing that has been spotted on Oppomart via GizmoChina, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is believed to feature a full-screen design with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display featuring 18:9 aspect ratio. At its heart, the smartphone is listed to employ an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC making it on par with the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 on the power consumption and performance segments.

Also, the Redmi Note 5 is believed to be launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. Rubbishing off the recent rumors and speculations, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is believed to feature a single camera at the rear and it is likely to be a 12MP sensor. Up front, the smartphone might flaunt a 5MP sensor for selfies.

We already know that the Xiaomi Redmi series of smartphones are capable of rendering a decent battery life. Likewise, the Redmi Note 5 is believed to make use of a 4000mAh battery along with fast charging support.

The speculations turn out to be authentic, then we can expect the smartphone to be the first one from the company to use a Snapdragon 636 SoC. However, we need to await a confirmation from the company regarding these specifications before we come to any conclusion.