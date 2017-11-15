Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 spotted on online retailer tipping imminent launch

It is known that Xiaomi is prepping to launch the Redmi Note 5 smartphone soon. We have been coming across several rumors and speculations about the device revealing that the launch would not be far away.

Now, a new image of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been leaked online via the online retailer JD.com via GizmoChina. This leaked image hints at the presence of the full-screen design of the smartphone. Along with the leaked image, the device has also been listed for sale for 8,888 yuan that does not appear to be the actual pricing of this smartphone.

Given that the Redmi Note 5 has been listed online along with a symbolic price label, we can come to a belief that this smartphone's launch might be imminent.

We would like to note that besides the leaked specifications and listings, a set of renders of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 were also leaked online.

Two variants leaked via TENAA listing The Redmi Note 5 variants carrying the model numbers Redmi MET7 and MEE7 were spotted on the certification database TENAA. These variants of the smartphone are said to have different storage and RAM capacities while the other specifications are said to be identical. From the TENAA listing, it was revealed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 might run on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The Redmi Note 5 is believed to be launched in two variants as mentioned above featuring 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage along with expandable storage support. Redmi Note 5 rumored specs From what we know via the previous leaks, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is likely to boast of a 5.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9 that we have seen on several flagship smartphones across different price ranges. The smartphone is likely to make use of a 2GHz octa-core processor of unknown chipset but there are expectations that it might use the Snapdragon 636 processor. Camera won’t be a highlight The camera department is said to comprise of a 12MP main camera at the rear and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. From these camera specs, we can come to a conclusion that the company has not focused much on the camera part of the smartphone. Possible color variants The device is believed to be launched in several sumptuous color options such as Silver, Grey, Red, Pink, Gold, Blue, White, Rose Gold and Black.