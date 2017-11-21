Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 again leaked in hands-on image

The Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 had taken the market by storm when it was released last year. It is arguably the most popular smartphone from the company. From the looks of it, same will be the case with its successor, the Redmi Note 5. The rumor mill has been quite active with the smartphone from past few weeks and it was recently listed on two retail sites in China.

Now, we have come across an alleged hands-on image of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. Posted by the publication Concept Leak, the image shows the front panel of the device. The smartphone is shown sporting a White color and full-screen design with an aspect ratio of 18:9. There are no bezels on the sides of the display, and the bezels on the top and bottom are really thin as well.

If this image turns out to be legit, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will not feature a physical home button. Even though the rear part of the smartphone is shown in this picture, lack of a physical home button suggests it will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 5 is likely to come with a 5.99-inch FHD+ FullView Display with the screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels and the aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone will reportedly to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. There is said to be three memory variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

One with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, another one with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and the highest variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

On the optics front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is said to feature a rear-facing dual camera setup comprising of 16MP and 5MP sensors. As for selfie camera, the smartphone is expected to make use of a 12MP sensor.

Besides this, the device is also said to be equipped with a large 4,000mAh battery.