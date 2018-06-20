Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 live images leaked online with an iPhone X like camera

Xiaomi has launched a wide range of smartphones in the year 2018 and now the company might also launch the all-new Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 in the coming weeks. Recently, the smartphone was listed on Geekbench with complete tech specifications and now the actual images of the smartphone have been leaked online.

Design

In term of design, the smartphone looks like a stretched Xiaomi Mi 6X, which was recently launched in China and also expected to launch in India as the Xiaomi Mi A2. The smartphone has a full metal unibody design, unlike the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the smartphone does not have a plastic antenna band on the top and bottom of the smartphone. The smartphone also has a dual camera setup at the back with a fingerprint scanner.

On the front, the smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with narrow bezels on all four sides of the smartphone. The smartphone has a notch-less design with a display which offers rounded corners. The leaked images are in gold and rose gold color with a display offering white bezels on the front. Similarly, the company might also launch the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 in Black color as well.

Leaked Specifications

According to TENAA, the smartphone has a 6.99-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ (2160 x 1080px) IPS LCD screen protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on the top. The display resolution is similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. As this phone has more screen real-estate, the smartphone will have less than 400 ppi. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core chipset with 1.8 GHz (might be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) with either 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB of onboard storage with a micro SD card for additional storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 12 MP RGB shooter (with 1.4-micron pixel size) and a secondary camera for portrait shots. There is an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is expected to offer face unlock and other AI features. The smartphone has a massive 5400 mAh sealed battery with a USB type C port with Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom MIUI 9.5 OS and just like other Xiaomi smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 is eligible to receive MIUI 10 software update in the future.

Conclusion

Overall the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 seems like a great upgrade over the Mi MAX 2. All these specifications will make into the smartphone, as TENAA never goes wrong. But, the company is yet to make an announcement regarding the launch event in China and India. Finally, going by the specs, the entry-level model will cost at least Rs 15,000 and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is expected to cost upwards of Rs 20,000.

