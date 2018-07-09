Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 will have a dual camera setup identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 is probably the most anticipated phablet of the year (budget), which is expected to launch in India as the successor to the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2. And now, a bunch of alleged videos of the Mi MAX 3 has been leaked online which confirms some of the specifications of the smartphone.

The leaked video

According to the leaked video, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 comes with 6.9-inch display, which also commemorates the previous leaks and rumors about the smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio. On the back, the smartphone has a dual camera setup, which is identical to the one found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with a 1.4 micron pixel size, which is similar to the 12 MP camera used on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Chinese variant), whereas the Indian variant has a 12 MP camera with a 1.25 micron pixel size.

The leaked video also confirms that the device has a massive 5500 mAh Li-ion battery, which is slightly bigger than the 5300 mAh battery found on the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2.

Design

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 has a typical Xioami style with a vertical dual camera at the back along with a full metal unibody design, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6X and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (except for the plastic antenna bands). The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner with a bit of chin on the top and bottom of the smartphone.

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 6X, the smartphone has a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with the USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone is also expected to support fast charging as well.

Rumored specifications

Until now, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 was expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core chipset. However, according to the latest leaks, the smartphone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with 4 or 6 GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB storage.