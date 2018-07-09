ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 will have a dual camera setup identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 has a full metal unibody design with an iPhone X like camera setup

By:

Related Articles

    The Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 is probably the most anticipated phablet of the year (budget), which is expected to launch in India as the successor to the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2. And now, a bunch of alleged videos of the Mi MAX 3 has been leaked online which confirms some of the specifications of the smartphone.

    Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 will have a dual cameras like the Redmi Note 5 Pro

    The leaked video

    According to the leaked video, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 comes with 6.9-inch display, which also commemorates the previous leaks and rumors about the smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio. On the back, the smartphone has a dual camera setup, which is identical to the one found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with a 1.4 micron pixel size, which is similar to the 12 MP camera used on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Chinese variant), whereas the Indian variant has a 12 MP camera with a 1.25 micron pixel size.

    The leaked video also confirms that the device has a massive 5500 mAh Li-ion battery, which is slightly bigger than the 5300 mAh battery found on the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2.

    Design

    In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 has a typical Xioami style with a vertical dual camera at the back along with a full metal unibody design, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6X and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (except for the plastic antenna bands). The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner with a bit of chin on the top and bottom of the smartphone.

    Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 6X, the smartphone has a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with the USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone is also expected to support fast charging as well.

    Rumored specifications

    Until now, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 was expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core chipset. However, according to the latest leaks, the smartphone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with 4 or 6 GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB storage.

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue