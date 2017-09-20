Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 coming soon to India: Listen to the phone’s designer talk about the new device

Xiaomi recently unveiled its latest bezel-less smartphone the Mi MIX 2 at an event in China. Usually, the Mi MIX series has been limited to China only. But this time the company's strategy might be changing. Xiaomi's Vice-President and Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has announced that the company will be launching its new Mi MIX 2 smartphone soon in India as well.

While it sounds exciting, you must be wondering what can you expect from this smartphone. And to answer that question, the Chinese handset maker has just released a new video featuring both Industrial Designer Philippe Starck and CEO Lei Jun who talk about the brand new Xiaomi Mi MIX 2.

Just to give you a heads up, Starck is the designer behind the first Mi MIX, which created a huge buzz in the industry and at the same time the smartphone basically kicked off the bezel-less trend we see taking over the market today. And Xiaomi is back again with another sleek looking device.

However, talking about the video, the common theme that the designer is focusing on in the video is Jade, the ornamental rock that is heavily featured prominently in ancient Asian art. Basically, we hear the two people comparing the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 to a Jade stone as the phone comes with a unibody ceramic casing that gives it a cool, calm, quiet feeling. Mi MIX 2 improves on last year's design by featuring a full ceramic unibody casing.

Moving forward you will notice that Starck and Jun mostly talk about perfection. Besides the two discuss how Xiaomi has taken the time and effort to make the perfect device for the consumers. According to them, the smartphone features a perfect body, a perfect aspect ratio, and they say that they have removed as small as a 0.1 mm seam which now makes all the difference. "It's just magic."

Xiaomi's decision to shrink the size of the display and overall footprint will possibly make it easier to hold. While the company and the smartphone promise great things we can't wait for this device to launch in India.

Meanwhile, you have watched the video and what do you think of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2? Do let us know in the comments below.