Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets Rs. 3,000 price cut; costs Rs. 29,999 now

Back in January this year, Xiaomi slashed the Mi Mix 2 price by Rs. 3,000 and was selling at Rs. 32,999. Within a few months, the device has got another price cut. This time, the company has announced a permanent price cut of Rs. 3,000 taking it down to Rs. 29,999. The device is available via Mi Home, mi.com and official retail partners at this new price.

For those who aren't aware, the smartphone was launched in the country for Rs. 35,999 in October 2017. Many might come to the notion that the Mi Mix 2S could be nearing its India launch resulting in the price cut. However, it is unlikely for the device to be launched in India.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (review) bestows a 5.99-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9 as many other bezel-less smartphones. Some interesting features of the handset include the presence of a hidden sound-guided speaker, which will resonate sound via the display and frame. There is a ceramic body with an 18K gold plated camera ring at the rear and a 7-series aluminum frame.

At its heart, the smartphone from Xiaomi makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. This processor is paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. There is 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage capacity, which cannot be expanded further. The device is backed by a 3400mAh battery operating under its hood. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 8 and is upgradeable to MIUI 9.

On the camera front, the device flaunts a 12MP Sony IMX386 rear camera with 4-axis OIS, f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor with support for facial recognition to unlock the device. There are connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

Given that the Mi Mix 2 has received a price cut and is available at Rs. 29,999, are you interested in buying it at the reduced pricing? Do let us know your opinion via comments.