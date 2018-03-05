Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S camera teaser tips at AI capabilities

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Mi Mix 2S flagship smartphone on March 27. Notably, this will be the first one from the company to feature the powerful Snapdragon 845 SoC. Previously, the company claimed that it will reveal important information about the smartphone sometime this week. Having said that, the company has taken to Weibo to tease the AI capabilities of the Mi Mix 2S.

The post by Xiaomi on Weibo comprises of an image asking its fans to guess whether the effect has been rendered by the camera or the AI software. The post also mentions that the Mi Mix 2S will arrive with a technological breakthrough in AI and photography. This means that the smartphone might feature AI for other aspects as well. However, one thing that we can infer is that the AI will be effectively used for photography.

From the previous reports, we get to know that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S might arrive with Sony IMX363 sensors used by the newly unveiled Asus ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z. Some reports tip at the presence of dual cameras at the rear with one of them being the Sony IMX363 sensor.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Mi Mix 2S with scene recognition The firmware files of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S have hinted that the smartphone's camera will have scene recognition feature. The device will be able to identify various scenes such as flower, document, sky, sunrise or sunset, food, cat, green plants, dog, sea, snow, night, autumn, car, candlelight, succulent, maple leaves, cloud, backlight, overcast, building, city, and grass for enhanced photography. Better performance A few days back, a teaser revealed that the Mi Mix 2S is capable of rendering a better performance than ts rivals featuring the Snapdragon 845 chipset. It is said that Xiaomi and Qualcomm have teamed up to enhance the performance of the processor in the Mi Mix 2S. A recent teaser from Xiaomi revealed that the smartphone scored a whopping 273741 points on the AnTuTu benchmark app. Rumored specs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is rumored to be announced with a 6.01-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Some reports point out at the presence of an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Snapdragon 845 processor is said to be teamed up with 256GB storage space and 8GB of RAM. The other aspects of the device could be MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3400mAh battery.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!