Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S could feature wireless charging, AI capabilities

Selfie camera at the bottom?

The teaser poster shows the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S sporting a full-screen design with negligible bezels on the top and sides. The chin of the smartphone can't be seen from the image. Presumably, it will house the selfie camera and the sensors on the bottom bezel like its predecessor.

However, we have come across some renders of alleged Mi Mix 2S, in which the selfie camera is positioned at the top right of the smartphone.

Wireless charging and vertical dual rear cameras

Folks at XDA Developers have obtained firmware files of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and found that the smartphone will carry wireless charging support (Qi Standard). There is a video from MIUI's firmware log which reveals directions for aligning the phone with a Qi wireless charging pad.

The report also notes that the Mi Mix 2S will be flaunting a vertically stacked rear dual camera setup. A recently leaked image of the smartphone also suggests the same thing.

Finally, the XDA Developers report says that Mi Mix 2S could feature ARCore right out of the box. For those who are not aware, ARCore is an Augmented Reality Program from Google.

Other rumored specifications

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is said to ship with a 6.01-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Snapdragon 845 processor onboard could be clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage space. On the software front, the Mi Mix 2S is likely to run on Android 8.0 Oreo based MIUI 9. A 3,400mAh battery is rumored to power the device.

Image Source 1, 2, 3