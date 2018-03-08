Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s hands-on videos leaked: Confirms full-screen design and camera notch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will be making its debut on 27th of March in Shanghai, China. However, to date, we have seen a lot of leaks and thanks to which we pretty much have some idea about the upcoming flagship device from Xiaomi. Further, the Chinese handset maker has been posting teasers for the device online.

Recently, Xiaomi through a short video confirmed that the smartphone is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 and we have also seen some renders of the device which further revealed its design. But again, as we get closer to the launch day, we were expecting some more leaks to pop up.

And that is just what has happened.

Two hands-on videos of the alleged smartphone have been leaked online. Interestingly, the videos show the smartphone in working condition and they also shed light on the design aspects. The videos show that the screen comes with minimum bezels and one of them confirms the presence of a notch on the top right corner of the display which houses the front camera.

Talking about the display, it does look great and should offer an immersive experience to the users. However, the placement of the camera on the top right corner is quite unusual and it could bother some people. Meanwhile, Vivo has also unveiled a full bezel-less display smartphone called Vivo Apex which has an interesting take on the front camera. While there is full screen, the front camera pops up from inside the phone at the top.

Coming back to the videos, they don't reveal much but we can see the users browsing through the phone and opening apps quite fast. This hints that the handset will have good and lag free performance. This is expected from a flagship device though.

Meanwhile, previous reports have suggested that the smartphone comes with new security features and AI technology. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is also expected to come with a 6.01-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Some reports have suggested that the device will sport an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The device as mentioned earlier will come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor which will likely be accompanied by 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device is further expected to come with 256GB of internal storage, MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3400mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 First Impressions - GIZBOT

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for its fans and the consumers. Everything will be revealed on March 27.

Via