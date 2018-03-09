Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S images leaked again; selfie camera placed at bottom bezel

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is all set to make is debut on March 27. Some other smartphones are also going to launch on the same day, but the Mi Mix 2S is definitely the most anticipated one. It has been subject to near infinite leaks and rumors since the beginning of this year. So we already have a fair idea of what will the smartphone bring to the table.

When it comes to design though, we have been receiving contradictory information. Most of the recent reports have suggested that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will come with a full-screen design like its predecessor, but with narrower bezels. Yesterday, we came across two hands-on videos showing off the smartphone in working condition. As per the videos, the Mi Mix 2S has a notch on the top right corner of the display which houses the selfie camera.

Yet again, couple of images said to be of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S have surfaced online. If these photos are legit, the smartphone will not feature a notch for the front camera. Instead, the selfie camera will be placed at the center of the bottom bezel. The bezels appear to have been reduced as well.

The images only show the front part of the Mi Mix 2S. If rumors are to be believed, the smartphone will sport a vertically stacked dual camera setup at the back. The fingerprint scanner should be positioned at the rear panel, but GizChina suggests otherwise.

According to the website, Mi Mix 2's successor will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. Notably, the Mi Mix 2S could be the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The report further claims, the smartphone's camera will support Slow-mo.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the Mi Mix 2S is likely to sport a 6.01-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 845 processor, it will pack either 6GB of 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is further expected to come with 128GB/256GB of internal storage, MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and a 3,400mAh battery.

Additionally, Xiaomi has hinted that the Mi Mix 2S will have AI technology and better security features.

