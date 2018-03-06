Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S leaked photo reveals vertical dual rear cameras

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is all set to launch on March 27. Since it has been subject to countless rumors in the past two months, the phone's specifications are already revealed. The design aspect of the smartphone is still a mystery though. While we have come across a few images of the alleged Mi Mix 2S, not all of them look authentic.

Yet again, a leaked photo said to be of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has emerged on the Chinese micro-bogging site, Weibo. The image shows the smartphone sitting beside its predecessor, the Mi Mix 2. Unfortunately, this leak only showcases the rear panel of the Mi Mix 2S. Apparently, the smartphone is equipped with a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup kind of similar to that of the iPhone X.

Do note that, the image sensors are not placed in a single housing, but separately. A LED flash can be spotted just next to one of the sensors. If you go a little south, you can also see the fingerprint scanner. It is not clear from the image, but the alleged Mi Mix 2S seems to sport a ceramic body, similar to that of its predecessor.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Mi Mix 2S is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Xiaomi itself has confirmed that its flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor.

If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the Mi Mix 2S will come with a 6.01-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is likely to feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, there could be more memory variants of the phone with lower storage and RAM configuration. On the software front, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is expected to run on Android Oreo with MIUI 9 on top.

There is no concrete information on the phone's camera department, battery capacity and connectivity features. Xiaomi is holding a pre-launch event for the Mi Mix 2S this week and the company is expected to announce something important regarding the smartphone. Stay tuned on Gizbot to know all the updates regarding the event.

