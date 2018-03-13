Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S leaked photos reveal glass back and rear dual cameras

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Mi Mix 2S on March 27 in China. The smartphone has been subject to countless rumors since the beginning of this year. And with just two weeks left for the launch, the rumor mill is still as active as ever. Although we have a fair idea of the Mi Mix 2S's specifications, the design aspect remains a mystery.

Up until now, we have seen quite a few renders of the alleged Mi Mix 2S. Yet again, a couple of live images of the smartphone have surfaced online. According to the images, the smartphone has a glass back. The presence of glass back strengthens the speculation that the Mi Mix 2S will have wireless charging support. Do note that Xiaomi recently dropped a teaser suggesting the same.

The images also show a nearly bezel-less display. Especially, the upper and side bezels are really narrow. The bottom bezel is comparatively thicker; which hints that the selfie camera will be placed at the bottom. The bottom bezel could also include the earpiece and sensors.

As stated, the rear panel of the Mi Mix 2S appears to be made of glass. At the top left corner, you can see the vertically stacked dual camera setup, and the LED flash module is placed between two image sensors. You may have noticed that the positioning of the rear cameras is similar to that of the iPhone X. There is also a fingerprint scanner located towards the center of the rear panel.

If previous rumors are to be believed, the Mi Mix 2S will arrive with a 6.01-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone will reportedly come in two variants. The basic version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage; and the higher version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 First Impressions

On the software front, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is likely to run on MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The leaked firmware files of the smartphone recently revealed that it will pack a large 4,400mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Image Source: Slashleaks/Weibo