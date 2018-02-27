Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S latest leak shows whopping 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in tow

Xiaomi was initially rumored to unveil the Mi Mix 2's successor at MWC 2018. However, the company busted the rumors by saying it will launch the Mi Mix 2S on March 27. While we have a month left for its official launch, the smartphone has been appearing in leaks since the beginning of this year. Other than the specs, the Mi Mix 2's AnTuTu score also suggests that it will be a performance powerhouse.

Now, a screenshot of the "About Screen" page of the alleged Mi Mix 2S has emerged online. The screenshot shows some of the key specifications of the smartphone, but the information is nothing new as all these details have already been revealed through previous leaks. So it is better to say, the screenshot confirms that the Xiaomi phone will come equipped with a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The Chinese phone maker also recently said that the Mi Mix 2S will be featuring Qualcomm's latest flagship processor. The screenshot further reveals, the smartphone is fitted with a 6.01-inch panel that delivers FHD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels. The screen resolution suggests that the display will have an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As shown in the screenshot, the Mi Mix 2S will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. We assume that there could be more memory variants of the phone with lower storage and RAM configuration. In terms of optics, the smartphone appears to be equipped with a 16MP primary sensor.

Lastly, the leak reveals the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will come with a huge 4,400mAh battery. Do note that the firmware files of the Mi Mix 2S have revealed that it includes a smaller 3,400mAh battery. Now, we are not quite sure what to expect from this contradictory information.

Truth be told, there is no way of knowing the authenticity of the screenshot. Apart from the battery part though, the latest leak corroborates with recent reports.

Another Xiaomi phone that has also been subject to several leaks and rumors is the Mi 7. Since there will be at least one month of gap between the launch of Mi Mix 2 and Mi 7, we don't expect to see the successor of Mi 6 arriving before late April.

