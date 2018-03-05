Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S promo images show a near bezel-less display

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is hitting the headlines more often lately. The smartphone was initially expected to be unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show in Barcelona in the last week. Later, the announcement was teased to happen on March 27. When this smartphone will see the limelight remains unknown as the company once again came up with a teaser tipping at an earlier date.

Recently, we saw the concept renders and video of the Mi Mix 2S created by a concept designer based on the speculations. Now, the alleged promotional images of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S have been shared online tipping at an almost bezel-less display with nearly 100% screen-to-body ratio. It is possible for the device to be launched with much-awaited Full Screen 3.0 technology rendering the highest screen-to-body ratio ever on smartphones.

These promo images make us doubt their authenticity as the front camera appears to be positioned differently than seen in the previous renders have shown a different placement. The bezels seem to be narrower than what we saw on the iPhone X and there appears to be no notch as seen in many upcoming smartphones such as the Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Plus. Eventually, this means that the screen-to-body ratio is much higher than that of the iPhone X.

Though the previous leaked images and schematics tipped at the presence of a small notch at the top right corner for the selfie camera, these promo images do not show the notch making.

Talking about the rear panel, the promotional images show that the device might be made of ceramic or glass. This specific image shows the White color variant of the smartphone hinting at a full ceramic design. At the rear, there seems to be a dual camera setup with the two lenses stacked vertically. The camera appears to be accompanied by a dual LED flash and a fingerprint sensor as well.

From the previous reports and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S was said to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor as seen on the Vivo X20 Plus UD. But this leak claims something different. While this remains unclear, the device is said to be announced with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is the most powerful one from the chip maker. We still have not clue about its availability and pricing information.

