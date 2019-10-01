Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Might Never See The Light Of Day: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Mi Mix 4 is the upcoming premium smartphone by Xiaomi making rounds online for quite some time. The successor to the Mi Mix 3 has been tipped to launch with a 90Hz curved display, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and a 100MP primary camera senor.

The internet has also given a sneak peek on another Mi smartphone - the Mi Mix Alpha. However, some new reports suggest that the Mi Mix Alpha is the only Mi smartphone under development. Here is everything you need to know:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Not In The Works

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix Alpha, a concept smartphone with wrap-around display and 108MP camera sensor, last month. The Chinese manufacturer also introduced the Mi 9 Pro 5G during the event. The Mix Mix 4 was also said to debut in October, however, a company executive has suggested otherwise.

Bishop Edward, Xiaomi's brand manager took to Weibo to confirm that Mi Mix 4 will not see the light of day. He said that Mi Mix Alpha is the only Mi smartphone Xiaomi is working on. This contradicts all the rumors surrounding the Mi Mix 4 including the recent October 2019 launch date. As for the Mi Mix Alpha, let's have a look at the specifications:

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Key Specifications And Features

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is said to offer a 7.92-inch Super AMOLED display with 2088 x 2250 pixels resolution and 388PPI pixel density. The display will incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The major highlight of this device is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor. The camera also packs a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom.

The smartphone will draw its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB RM and 512GB non-expandable storage. The device will run on Android 10-based MIUI 11 interface. The unit will get its fuel from a 4,050 mAh battery with quick charging support.

