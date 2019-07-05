Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Launch Leak: 64MP Camera, 16GB RAM, 120Hz Display Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has been in the headlines for a while with the launch of Redmi Note 7 lineup. Recently, the company also introduced a new smartphone series- the Mi CC. Now, the Chinese manufacturer is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Mi Mix series dubbed Mi Mix 4.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 comes as a successor to the Mi Mix 3 which was launched last year. The device has been leaked a couple of times online and now, some fresh renders have been surfacing over the web. Let's have a look at them:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 To Offer 64MP Primary Camera:

The Xiaomi Mix 4 is tipped to sport a 64MP primary camera sensor. This will be the first time a Xiaomi smartphone will boast such massive camera sensor. This feature has been confirmed by Wang Teng, Product Director at Xiaomi on Weibo.

As per Thomas, the 64MP camera sensor offered by the Mi Mix 4 should be "better than" the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. It is worth noting that Realme has already confirmed a smartphone in the making with the same 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. To take on Realme's upcoming smartphone, it is highly likely that Xiaomi could use a Sony sensor on the Mi Mix 4.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Rumored Specifications:

The Mi Mix 4 leaked renders suggests we might see a flagship launch in the coming days. The smartphone is likely to be backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 paired with a whopping 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The smartphone will be IP68 certified and will flaunt a 2K display panel.

The display size is unknown, however, it is said to offer 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support. A 4,500mAh battery is expected to fuel the Mi Mix 4 which might be backed by 100W fast charging support. It is expected to come with Android Q firmware with MIUI skin on top.

