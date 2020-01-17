Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha With 108MP Camera, Waterfall Display Page Live In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Back in September last year, Xiaomi revealed its Mi Mix Alpha concept smartphone. It was introduced as a first-of-its-kind smartphone with a wraparound OLED display panel. But, its arrival in the market has been a mystery since its unveiling. Also, the device landing in India is something we have been waiting for. And it seems that the company might just bring the device in the country in the coming days.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Expected Launch Date In India

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha has been listed by the company on its official website. The dedicated support page reveals the futuristic design smartphone coming to the Indian market. But, Xiaomi has managed to keep the official launch date under the wraps.

The handset has been announced with 19,999 yuan price tag in China. This is roughly equal to Rs. 207,227 in India. This makes it one of the most expensive Xiaomi smartphones in the country. It is unknown if the device will be actually launched in a similar price bucket or carry a bit lower price. The details on pricing and its official unveiling might hit the web sometime soon.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Key Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha comes with a 7.9-inch OLED display which has over 180 percent screen-to-body ratio. This is the maximum you can find on any of the smartphones available in the market today. The display offers 2088 x 2250 pixels resolution and has narrow bezels all around.

The device has a flip-camera design which eliminates the need for adding a selfie camera. The triple-lens rear camera module packs a whopping 108MP primary sensor accompanied by a 20MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor.

The processing part is taken care of by the high-end Snapdragon 855 processor with THEEEE X50 modem integrated for 5G connectivity. The device comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The unit is backed by a 4,050 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

