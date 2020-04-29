Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Launch Date, Expected Price And Features News oi-Rohit Arora

A Mi community forum page has revealed the launch date of the Mi Note 10 Lite. As per the post, the company will launch the smartphone tomorrow, i.e. April 30, 2020. The event will be live streamed for the global audience at 20:00 (GMT+8). When you click on the livestream link, the page shows the launch advertisement for the Redmi Note 9 series. This only suggests that the company is planning to surprise the masses by dropping the ball with the Mi Note 10 Lite handset.

The thread on the Mi community forum shows the above launch teaser image of the Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Lite. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is displayed in three colors- White, Black and a Bluish Purple color variant. On the other hand, the Mi Note 10 replaces the blue variant with a slightly green shade variant.

Notably, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is a toned-down variant of the Mi Note 10. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The front and back of the smartphone will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass layers.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will most likely be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset and will be made available in two RAM+ROM variants- 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB ROM. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a massive 5,260mAh battery cell with support for 30W fast charging technology.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone will most likely feature a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, a penta-lens rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, two 8MP sensors (telephoto and wide-angle lens), a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Mi Note 10 Lite is expected to run on the latest MIUI 12 with all the new features and the revamped camera application.The MIUI 12 camera app feature a dynamic and modular interface. The customizable camera layout would accommodate up to ten functions in user-defined order.

You would have the freedom to choose the placement of the most used modes will also be given an option to choose from five color presets for the layout, i.e. Yellow, Blue, Pink, Purple and green.

Considering the spec-sheet, the Mi Note 10 Lite will easily cost somewhere around Rs. 28,000 in the Indian market. With this pricing, the smartphone will fight the likes of iQOO 3, OnePlus 7T, and other sub Rs. 32,000 handsets.

Source

Best Mobiles in India