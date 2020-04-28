ENGLISH

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Camera Application: Custom Interface, New Features And Modes

    By
    |

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 was made official yesterday at an event in China alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone. The new custom skin by Xiaomi offers plenty of new features including visual changes, improved privacy, health tracking, new animations, gestures, sleep tracker, and most importantly, a revamped camera app for Xiaomi devices.

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Camera App: Custom Interface, New Features & Modes

     

    The MIUI 12 camera app has been teased earlier today via a video post on Chinese micro-blogging website- Weibo. The 60 second video post gives a good idea about the new camera app's interface and bundled features. The MIUI 12 camera app seems to have a dynamic and modular interface. The highly customizable layout would allow users to personalize the UI depending upon their requirements from the viewfinder.

    The primary camera screen on the MIUI 12 camera app will accommodate up to ten functions in user-defined order. You would have the freedom to choose the placement of the most used modes and features to speed up the photo taking process. Interestingly, the MIUI 12 will also allow users to customize the colors in the camera app's interface.

    Users will have option to choose from five color presets- Yellow, Blue, Pink, Purple and green.

    The vlog mode, which was previously seen on the Poco F2 will be made available to previous Xiaomi devices via the new software update. Besides, some new filters and modes will be offered such as Magic Clone, Magic Kaleidoscope, and up to 50X zoom support (depending upon the camera hardware).

    Additionally, the MIUI 12 camera app will also feature new camera shutter sounds, which will be called Texture camera sound, Film camera sound, Uplift camera sound, etc. The camera app will also heavily utilize machine learning to enhance the image/video output.

    Notably, the upcoming Xiaomi devices will also feature the video bokeh mode and a pro video mode to adjust camera settings while shooting videos. We are not sure whether these two features will also be made available to previous Xiaomi devices via the MIUI 12 software update.

     

    List Of Xiaomi Devices Due To Receive MIUI 12 Update

    Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20

    Mi 10 5G, Mi 10 Pro (Yet to launch in India)

    Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

    Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8A

    Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7

    Mi Mix 3

    Mi 8/ Mi 8 Pr/ Mi 8 Explorer Edition

    Mi Mix 2S

    Mi Note 3

    Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro

    Redmi K30 Pro/ Redmi K30 5G/ Redmi K30

    Mi 9 Mi 9 Pro 5G

    Mi 8 Youth Edition

    Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 17:04 [IST]
