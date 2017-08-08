Xiaomi Mi Note 3 set to launch this month: Specs and pricing are out

The Mi fans who have been waiting for the launch of the Mi Note 3, the third generation Mi phablet have good news. As per a report that has come from China, it looks like the company will be launching the Mi Note 2 successful by the end of this month.

If this turns out to be true, it looks like Xiaomi is in plans to launch the Mi Note 3 earlier than its schedule as the Mi Note 2 was launched back in October last year. Also, it will be the earliest for Xiaomi to unveil the Mi Note 3. If it fails to see the light of the day in August, then we can expect the device to be unveiled sometime in September. The information has come from sources inside the supply chain of Xiaomi, claims a report by Playfuldroid.

Well, this is not the first time that we are hearing about the Xiaomi Mi Note 3's launch. Previously, we came across leaks and speculations suggesting a July launch along with the MIUI 9 that went official a couple of weeks back with the Xiaomi Mi 5X. Also, we have come across a handful of renders and leaks giving us an idea of what we can expect from the device. However, we shouldn't consider any of these to be real until there is an official confirmation from the company.

Going by the existing reports, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 might arrive with a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p Super AMOLED display made by Samsung. It is said to arrive in two variants - one with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and Snapdragon 821 SoC and the other one with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and Snapdragon 835 SoC.

From the speculations, we can expect the Mi Note 3 to feature dual cameras at the rear and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat based on MIUI 9. There could be a non-removable 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging.

Besides the specifications, it is believed that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be priced at $599 (approx. Rs. 39,000) for the 6GB RAM variant and $699 (approx. Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB variant respectively.