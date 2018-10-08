Xiaomi Mi Note 4 to launch on the 15th of October with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 aka, the Xiaomi LEX, which is expected to come with retractable selfie camera to offer a notch-less design. And now, according to the newly released teaser, the company (Xiaomi) is also expected to launch yet another flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Note 4.

According to the leaked press invites, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 and the Xiaomi Mi Note 4 will be made official on the 15th of October. We already know a lot of features about the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 could be the first commercial smartphone to support 5G network, as the smartphone is likely to run on the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi Note 4 specifications

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the Xiaomi Mi Note 4 will be more of a mid-tier smartphone, which is most likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to offer similar traits as of the Xiaomi Mi 8.

Concerning design, the Xiaomi Mi 8 will have an all-glass design with a dual camera setup similar to the Xiaomi Mi 8. For the display, the smartphone is likely to come with an OLED display with a cutout for a notch on the top offering higher screen to body ratio.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 4 is also expected to come with a dedicated AI button to trigger the Xiao AI, similar to the one seen on the flagship smartphones from Samsung. However, with respect to the functionalities of the dedicated AI button in the Mi Note 4 will offer more freedom compared to the one on the Samsung smartphones. On the Mi Note 4, the user will be able to remap the button to add additional functionality.

As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi Note 4. However, considering the price of the other Xiaomi smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi Note 4 (base variant) is expected to be priced around $300 (Rs 21,000). Whereas the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be a flagship-grade smartphone and is likely to retail around $700 for the base variant.

