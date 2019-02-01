Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes likely to launch in India soon for Rs 2,999

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant is primarily known for its consumer electronics goods such as smartphones, smart TVs, smart wearables and others. The company has recently released a couple of affordable smartphones for the masses including the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go. And these are not the only product which the company has introduced this year; the company has also released some other products catering to the needs of the users.

Xiaomi is now eyeing the other product categories apart from smartphones and wearable. We have seen the recently launched Mi Focus cube and Mi Roller Ball Pen Refill in the Indian market. Now, the company is expected to bring another Mi product which is not a smartphone. This time, it's a Xiaomi Mi shoe which is the company is expected to bring for the Indian audience.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi shoe is said to be a rebranded version of company's already existing Mijia Sneakers 2 which are available in the company's hometown China. The Mi Sports Shoes making an entry in the Indian market will be categorized under the lifestyle products section of the company that comprises of sunglasses, backpacks and other products.

As for the specs, the Mi Sports Shoes will be designed using a 5-in-1 uni-molding process using a "3D elastic Knitted upper portion". The internal part of the shoe will come with a "breathable sole" which is said to be made out of five different materials to make sure the pair offer good grip while walking.

The Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes will most likely to carry a price tag of Rs 2,999 here in the country, cites a report from MySmartPrice. Currently, there is no specific timeline available for the release of this device, however, it is expected that the company might bring this product along with Redmi Note 7 in India. The shoe will be available in four color options including Black, White, Flower Great and Floral Blue.

Source