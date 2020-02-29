Xiaomi Might Launch Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, And Redmi 9 Mid-March In India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro in China, Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch these smartphones mid-March in India. Besides, the company is planning to bring the Redmi 9 in the country. In fact, the company's head Manu Kumar Jain has also teased the launch of the upcoming products.

However, there is no information about the Redmi 9 specification, but it is expected that it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, reports 91 Mobiles. You'll find the same processor in the Realme C3. The smartphone comes in two variants i.e 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphones are priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. So, you can expect the same pricing for the Redmi 9.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: Expected Specifications

The Mi 10 is expected to feature 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display. The smartphone is likely to have a single punch-hole selfie camera. In addition, the Mi 10 is expected to come with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is likely to support 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Apart from that, the smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup. It includes 108MP main camera long with 13MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors at the back. There will be a 20MP at the front. On the battery front, the smartphone will have a 4,780 mAh battery, which is likely to support the 30W charger.

Let's talk about the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the smartphone is expected to come with 512GB storage. It will have a 108MP main camera, 8MP, 12MP, and 20MP camera. The smartphone is likely to have a 4,500 mAh battery along with a 50W wired charger. Besides, the device will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is worth mentioning that there is no update on the pricing.

