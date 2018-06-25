Xiaomi might launch the Mi Max 3 on July 3

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of its Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4. These devices will be available for purchase starting this week. The company will also be introducing the Mi Max 3 smartphone that was earlier spotted on TENAA revealing full specs.

Xiaomi's voice assistant Xiao AI that is currently available only in China has revealed that the company will be unveiling a new product on July 3. Though the fans are anticipating the Mi Max 3, there are reports that the company might launch the Hatsune Edition for the Mi 6X smartphone.

The screenshot shows the Xiao AI showing a notification that confirms that Xiaomi will be launching a new device on July 3. Some speculate that it is a hint towards the arrival of Mi Max 3, but it's unlikely that the company will it so soon after the Redmi 6 Pro launch. Leaked information has revealed that Xiaomi will be soon launching Mi 6X Hatsune Edition. Hence, there is a possibility that the new variant of Mi 6X may debut on July 3 and Mi Max 3 might be launched later.

The Mi Max 3 is said to launch next month, but there isn't much information about the device available. However, the TENAA listing shows an 18:9 aspect ratio display of 6.99-inches. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC processor, but there could be a higher model featuring SD660 or SD710. It will be fuelled by a massive 5400mAh battery.

The smartphone is said to arrive with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It will come equipped with a 5MP front-facing camera, while a 12MP camera will be housed on the rear panel.

Speaking of the recently launched Redmi 6 Pro, the smartphone packs a 5.84 inch IPS LCD display with a 2280 x 1080 px FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage with a triple card slot, which can accept two SIM cards and a micro SD card. The smartphone has a semi-metal unibody design with a plastic antenna band on the top and bottom.