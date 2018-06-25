ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi might launch the Mi Max 3 on July 3

Xiaomi has a new smartphone in the offing.

By:

Related Articles

    Xiaomi recently announced the launch of its Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4. These devices will be available for purchase starting this week. The company will also be introducing the Mi Max 3 smartphone that was earlier spotted on TENAA revealing full specs.

    Xiaomi might launch the Mi Max 3 on July 3

    Xiaomi's voice assistant Xiao AI that is currently available only in China has revealed that the company will be unveiling a new product on July 3. Though the fans are anticipating the Mi Max 3, there are reports that the company might launch the Hatsune Edition for the Mi 6X smartphone.

    The screenshot shows the Xiao AI showing a notification that confirms that Xiaomi will be launching a new device on July 3. Some speculate that it is a hint towards the arrival of Mi Max 3, but it's unlikely that the company will it so soon after the Redmi 6 Pro launch. Leaked information has revealed that Xiaomi will be soon launching Mi 6X Hatsune Edition. Hence, there is a possibility that the new variant of Mi 6X may debut on July 3 and Mi Max 3 might be launched later.

    The Mi Max 3 is said to launch next month, but there isn't much information about the device available. However, the TENAA listing shows an 18:9 aspect ratio display of 6.99-inches. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC processor, but there could be a higher model featuring SD660 or SD710. It will be fuelled by a massive 5400mAh battery.

    The smartphone is said to arrive with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It will come equipped with a 5MP front-facing camera, while a 12MP camera will be housed on the rear panel.

    Speaking of the recently launched Redmi 6 Pro, the smartphone packs a 5.84 inch IPS LCD display with a 2280 x 1080 px FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage with a triple card slot, which can accept two SIM cards and a micro SD card. The smartphone has a semi-metal unibody design with a plastic antenna band on the top and bottom.

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue