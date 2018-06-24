ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro official pricing revealed, will cost Rs 9999

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is the most affordable Xiaomi smartphone with a notch.

    Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro in China, which is expected to be the most affordable Xiaomi Redmi smartphone with a Xiaomi Mi 8 like notch on the top of the display on the 25th of June 2018.

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is officially listed on Xiaomi China website with the official pricing of the smartphone. It is a strange move to unveil the specifications of the smartphone before a launch event. So, here is the complete pricing detail of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro.

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage will cost 999 Yuan (Rs 9,999)

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage will cost 1199 Yuan (Rs 11,999)

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will cost Rs 1299 Yuan (Rs 12,999)

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset, which is also found on the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. The only major difference between these smartphones is the fact that, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has an 18:9 aspect ratio display with HD+ resolution, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch on the top of the display. In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will cost as much as the Xiaomi Redmi Y2.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has a 5.84 inch IPS LCD display with a 2280 x 1080 px FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage with a triple card slot, which can accept two SIM cards a micro SD card altogether.

    The smartphone has a semi-metal unibody design with a plastic antenna band on the top and bottom of the smartphone similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

    The smartphone has a 12MP and 5MP dual-camera module at the rear with AI capabilities as seen on the newly launched Redmi 6 and Redmi Y2. The selfie camera is believed to be a 5MP sensor. The other aspects making rounds in the speculations include a 4000mAh battery, Face Unlock and Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.5. The smartphone still has a micro USB port for charging and data syncing, which is bummer in 2018.

    As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro in India. The company might launch the same in the coming weeks and is expected to cost slightly more than the Chinese counterpart.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 22:14 [IST]
