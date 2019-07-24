ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Might Put End To Its Poco Series

    By
    |

    Poco F1 was the most affordable smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, back in 2018. At the time of launch, the device did offer a lot of high-end hardware specifications, which are generally seen on flagship smartphones that cost almost double as the Poco F1.

    Xiaomi Might Put End To Its Poco Series

     

    However, a new report from IDC India suggests that Xiaomi is finally planning to drop the Poco lineup of smartphones in favor of the Redmi K20 series of smartphones. However, Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India has said that he will not be able to answer the question on the continuation of the Poco smartphone series.

    According to Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC India: the Poco F1 was launched to offer high-end specifications at a mid-range price with a few compromises on the design, and the company received a mixed response. Now, with the Redmi K20 series of smartphones, the brand is offering high-end hardware with flagship design at an affordable pricing, which omits the requirement of the Poco smartphone series.

    What Made Poco F1 Special?

    As mentioned earlier, the Poco F1 was the first smartphone in the country to offer flagship-level specs at an affordable price, starting at Rs. 20,999. The device had a capable chipset, a big display, and a battery with support for fast charging.

    The smartphone came with a dual array camera setup comprising a 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor, which is the same sensor used on the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 3 series of smartphones. The device also ran on a forked version of MIUI 10, with no ads. With the Poco F1, the company did offer a lot of accessories like official skins and cases, which made Poco F1 a bang for the buck product.

    Our Opinion On The Poco Series

    With Poco F1, Xiaomi showcased that the company can also offer flagship smartphones at affordable pricing with a few shortcomings. However, it is unfortunate to see the end of the Poco series, as it changed the perception of flagship smartphones in India.

    Source

    Read More About: xiaomi poco f1 news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
