MIUI Forum Is Recruiting Users To Test Android Q For Poco F1

The Poco F1 is the first smartphone from the Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Poco, which is launched with an aim to offer flagship smartphones at an affordable price tag. At the time of launch, Poco's team did confirm that the Poco F1 will receive software update up to Android Q.

Now, Poco team is looking for people who are ready to test an MIUI build for the Poco F1 based on Android Q Beta OS on MIUI forum. As this is an early build, the software might not work as flawlessly as the stable MIUI 10 version for the Poco F1 based on Android 9 Pie.

If you are interested in the testing out the Android Q beta for the Poco F1, you can apply for the same via MIUI forum. Do note that, the forum moderators will select only limited users to test out the early build of Android Q for the Poco F1.

Poco F1 Runs On Ad-Free MIUI

The Poco F1 is the only Xiaomi smartphone in India that offers Ad free user interface and comes with a dedicated launcher with app tray and more. Currently, the Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with the Sony IMX 363 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. At the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with an IR camera to assist Face Unlock in the low-light conditions.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The device was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and is currently running on Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin on top.

What Do We Think About The Poco F1?

The Poco F1 is a great smartphone, especially for those who are looking for a high-fidelity smartphone with a great camera and performance. Do note that the Poco F1 might not be the best-looking smartphone in around Rs. 20,000 price range, but it is one of the most powerful smartphones at that price range.

