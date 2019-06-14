These Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get Android Q Beta Update From Q4 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the Google I/O conference held early in May, the company introduced Android Q, the next major iteration of the mobile OS. Back then, Google announced the Android Q Beta updates for a couple of devices from Xiaomi including the flagship Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G.

Now, the same has been confirmed and many smartphones are all set to get the next iteration of the operating system by the end of this year. After the launch of the flagship smartphones from Redmi - the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, these devices have also received the update.

Xiaomi Android Q Roadmap

In a recent move, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the roadmap of the Android Q beta testing schedule. Going by the same, the company is all set to roll out the update to 11 smartphones. This announcement was made via the MIUI forum. Notably, all the Xiaomi smartphones mentioned below will get the beta update in the last quarter of the year and the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will be the first ones to get the update.

As far as the update roadmap for Xiaomi smartphones is concerned, the eligible devices will get the Android Q beta update only after completing the testing successfully and the beta build is free from bugs. And, these Xiaomi smartphones are likely to get the stable Android Q update sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

Xiaomi Smartphones Getting Android Q Beta

Well, below mentioned models are the eligible ones from Xiaomi that will get the Android Q Beta update in the fourth quarter of this year. These are the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 8, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 2 and Mi 8 In-Screen Fingerprint Edition.

Notably, this list is applicable only in China. We are yet to know the details of the update schedule for the devices in the other global markets.

How About MIUI Update?

Given that Xiaomi is expected to introduce the MIUI 11 update in the coming months, we can expect the company to bring about the MIUI 11 and Android Q updates together to the eligible smartphones.