Xiaomi Mini With Snapdragon 870 Processor Tipped; Can It Take On iPhone Mini? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi and its sub-brands have been gearing up for a couple of smartphone launches for December and early 2022. For one, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 is going to be the first smartphone with the next-gen Snapdragon 898 chipset. Additionally, reports suggest Xiaomi Mini smartphones could be in the works with flagship features with a compact design.

Xiaomi Mini Smartphones In Work

Xiaomi's interest in developing a Mini smartphone isn't all that surprising. When Apple introduced the first iPhone 12 Mini, the Chinese brand was quite interested in this compact design and form factor. Naturally, the rumor mill believed there would soon be a Xiaomi Mini phone as well.

However, even the iPhone 13 Mini arrived - but there was no news about the Xiaomi Mini device, until now. A report from Gizmochina reveals two Xiaomi Mini smartphones with the model number L3 and L3A.

What's even more interesting is Redmi GM Lu Weibing hinted at possible small-screen flagship phones coming soon. The Redmi executive took to Weibo to hint that MIUI 13 launch is not far behind. Another of his posts talked about a small-screen smartphone, which is now believed to be the Xiaomi Mini phones.

Xiaomi Mini Smartphone Launch: What To Expect?

Presently, there's not much information regarding the alleged Xiaomi Mini phones. The MIUI code of the two upcoming Mini phones further suggests it would get its power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Rumors also suggest the Xiaomi Mini with the model number L3 is said to feature a 6.3-inch display.

However, that would make a regular sized-phone. Reports also speculate this could be a foldable phone with a clamshell design. Since there's nothing concrete about the alleged Xiaomi Mini phones, it's best to take it with a pinch of salt.

This also means there's no clear timeline for its launch either. Xiaomi is known to be a brand to stay ahead of the curve with its innovative products. But in the case of Mini phones, we already have the Asus ZenFone 8 as one of the first compact Android smartphones. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see what the Xiaomi Mini brings to the table.

Best Mobiles in India