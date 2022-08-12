Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Foldable Phone Goes Official; Could It Rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4? News oi-Akshay Kumar

At an event in China yesterday, Xiaomi introduced its latest foldable smartphone called the Mix Fold 2. The device has arrived as the successor to the Xiaomi Mix Fold, which was launched in the country last year. The Mix Fold 2 has an improved design than its predecessor, the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm, Leica tech-powered cameras, and a slim design.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Is One Of Slimmest Foldable Phones

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is one of the slimmest foldable phones on the market. The flagship measures just 5.4mm around the waist when unfolded and 11.2mm in its closed state. The smartphone has a newly developed hinge, which incorporates alloy and carbon fiber plates, and a compact layered design. The Mix Fold 2 has a different rear design than its predecessor with a protruding horizontal camera module, which has three lenses.

Mix Fold 2 Sports 8-Inch 2K Screen, Leica-Powered Cameras

The internal display of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 measures 8.02-inch and has a resolution of 2,160 x 1,914 pixels. The 2K screen of the device utilizes an OLED panel and has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 1,400 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. On the outside, the Mix Fold 2 offers a 6.56-inch full HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display, which also has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

At the helm, the Mix Fold 2 is packed with a 3.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The chipset is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Software-wise, the device boots MIUI 13 that's based on Android 12. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, hi-res audio, and dual speakers. The 5G phone is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi has collaborated with Leica technologies to develop the cameras of the Mix Fold 2. There's a 50MP primary snapper with the Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS. The main sensor is paired with a 13MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and Leica optics with 8K video recording. There's also a 20MP front-facing selfie camera in a hole above the smaller outer display. However, there's no camera on the inner side of the foldable phone.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Pricing, Availability

The base variant of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at around Rs. 1,06,300. The 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB memory variants of the smartphones will be available for approximately Rs. 1,18,000 and Rs. 1,41,600, respectively. The phone is available to pre-order in China in Black and Gold color models, and will be going on sale from August 16. There's no word on the global launch.

Could Mix Fold 2 Compete Against Galaxy Z Fold4?

Xiaomi's new foldable phone arrived a couple of days after Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold4 as its latest foldable offering. Both smartphones share some features like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, memory models, software, and connectivity features. However, The Mix Fold 2 has larger screens than the Galaxy Z Fold4. Also, Xiaomi's offering is slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold4 and provides a bigger battery with much faster charging support.

In addition, even with these advanced features, the Mix Fold 2 has been priced much more affordably than the Galaxy Z Fold4, which has a starting price tag of around Rs. 1,42,500. So, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 certainly has an edge over the Galaxy Z Fold4.

